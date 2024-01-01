We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Alaska. We looked at 3 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Alaska. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Alaska. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Alaska. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Alaska.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Alaska

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Alaska?

University of Alaska Anchorage is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Alaska Anchorage earned an average of $55,840 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Alaska?

University of Alaska Anchorage is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,545 to attend University of Alaska Anchorage.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Alaska?

Alaska Pacific University is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $19,610 to attend Alaska Pacific University.