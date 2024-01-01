Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in Arizona

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Arizona. We looked at 9 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Arizona. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Arizona. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Arizona. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Arizona.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Arizona

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Arizona?

University of Arizona is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Arizona earned an average of $58,131 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Arizona?

Western International University is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,000 to attend Western International University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Arizona?

DeVry University-Arizona is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $19,568 to attend DeVry University-Arizona.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $58,131
Average Debt $18,995
Program Size 291
University of Arizona
4 Year
Tucson, AZ
Video Rating
University of Arizona , located in Tucson, AZ has 291 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $58,131.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 9,503 students
Tuition $11,403
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $56,035
Average Debt $18,971
Program Size 547
Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU)
4 Year
Tempe, AZ
Video Rating
Arizona State University-Tempe (ASU), located in Tempe, AZ has 547 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $56,035.
Acceptance Rate 83%
Undergraduates 12,153 students
Tuition $10,158
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $56,035
Average Debt $18,971
Program Size 64
Arizona State University-West (ASU)
4 Year
Glendale, AZ
Video Rating
N/A
Arizona State University-West (ASU), located in Glendale, AZ has 64 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $56,035.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 1,004 students
Tuition $9,684
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $28,679
Program Size 40
Western International University
4 Year
Tempe, AZ
Western International University, located in Tempe, AZ has 40 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 321 students
Tuition $6,000
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $51,829
Average Debt $22,144
Program Size 157
Northern Arizona University (NAU)
4 Year
Flagstaff, AZ
Video Rating
Northern Arizona University (NAU), located in Flagstaff, AZ has 157 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $51,829.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 7,188 students
Tuition $10,358
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,436
Average Debt $27,561
Program Size 382
Grand Canyon University (GCU)
4 Year
Phoenix, AZ
Video Rating
Grand Canyon University (GCU), located in Phoenix, AZ has 382 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,436.
Acceptance Rate 43%
Undergraduates 18,315 students
Tuition $17,050
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,139
Average Debt $41,361
Program Size 1,340
University of Phoenix-Arizona
4 Year
Tempe, AZ
University of Phoenix-Arizona, located in Tempe, AZ has 1,340 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,139.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 21,846 students
Tuition $10,554
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $43,798
Average Debt $41,026
Program Size 9
DeVry University-Arizona
4 Year
Phoenix, AZ
DeVry University-Arizona, located in Phoenix, AZ has 9 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $43,798.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 283 students
Tuition $19,568
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $27,164
Program Size 11
Ottawa University-Phoenix
4 Year
Phoenix, AZ
Ottawa University-Phoenix, located in Phoenix, AZ has 11 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 237 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Accounting Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved