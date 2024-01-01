Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in Connecticut

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Connecticut. We looked at 13 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Connecticut. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Connecticut. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Connecticut. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Connecticut.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Connecticut

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Connecticut?

University of Connecticut is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Connecticut earned an average of $65,386 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Connecticut?

Central Connecticut State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,300 to attend Central Connecticut State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Connecticut?

Fairfield University is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $44,875 to attend Fairfield University.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $65,386
Average Debt $21,095
Program Size 305
University of Connecticut
4 Year
Storrs, CT
Video Rating
University of Connecticut, located in Storrs, CT has 305 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $65,386.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 7,782 students
Tuition $13,366
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $64,659
Average Debt $24,942
Program Size 203
Fairfield University
4 Year
Fairfield, CT
Video Rating
Fairfield University, located in Fairfield, CT has 203 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $64,659.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 1,359 students
Tuition $44,875
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $62,366
Average Debt $19,500
Program Size 113
Quinnipiac University (QU)
4 Year
Hamden, CT
Video Rating
Quinnipiac University (QU), located in Hamden, CT has 113 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $62,366.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 2,771 students
Tuition $42,270
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $61,020
Average Debt $24,789
Program Size 133
Sacred Heart University
4 Year
Fairfield, CT
Sacred Heart University, located in Fairfield, CT has 133 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $61,020.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 2,323 students
Tuition $37,170
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $57,995
Average Debt $22,931
Program Size 109
Western Connecticut State University
4 Year
Danbury, CT
Western Connecticut State University, located in Danbury, CT has 109 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $57,995.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 1,226 students
Tuition $9,516
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $36,691
Program Size 122
Post University
4 Year
Waterbury, CT
Post University, located in Waterbury, CT has 122 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 1,102 students
Tuition $16,510
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $51,106
Average Debt $22,287
Program Size 285
Central Connecticut State University
4 Year
New Britain, CT
Video Rating
N/A
Central Connecticut State University, located in New Britain, CT has 285 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $51,106.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 2,575 students
Tuition $9,300
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $50,320
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 54
University of Hartford
4 Year
West Hartford, CT
University of Hartford, located in West Hartford, CT has 54 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $50,320.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 1,624 students
Tuition $36,460
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $48,823
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 102
Eastern Connecticut State University
4 Year
Willimantic, CT
Video Rating
Eastern Connecticut State University, located in Willimantic, CT has 102 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $48,823.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 1,129 students
Tuition $10,016
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $45,198
Average Debt $22,645
Program Size 64
University of New Haven
4 Year
West Haven, CT
University of New Haven, located in West Haven, CT has 64 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $45,198.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 1,943 students
Tuition $35,650
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $45,128
Average Debt $28,167
Program Size 38
Albertus Magnus College
4 Year
New Haven, CT
Albertus Magnus College, located in New Haven, CT has 38 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $45,128.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 480 students
Tuition $29,650
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $37,568
Average Debt $22,000
Program Size 50
University of Bridgeport
4 Year
Bridgeport, CT
University of Bridgeport, located in Bridgeport, CT has 50 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $37,568.
Acceptance Rate 52%
Undergraduates 1,664 students
Tuition $30,850
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 4
University of Saint Joseph
4 Year
West Hartford, CT
University of Saint Joseph, located in West Hartford, CT has 4 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 792 students
Tuition $36,200
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Accounting Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved