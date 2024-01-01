Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in Indiana

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Indiana. We looked at 28 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Indiana. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Indiana. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Indiana. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Indiana.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Indiana

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Indiana?

University of Notre Dame is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Notre Dame earned an average of $68,289 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Indiana?

University of Southern Indiana is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,178 to attend University of Southern Indiana.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Indiana?

University of Notre Dame is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $47,929 to attend University of Notre Dame.

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $68,289
Average Debt $18,500
Program Size 296
University of Notre Dame
4 Year
Notre Dame, IN
University of Notre Dame, located in Notre Dame, IN has 296 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $68,289.
Acceptance Rate 20%
Undergraduates 3,628 students
Tuition $47,929
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $61,144
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 45
Valparaiso University
4 Year
Valparaiso, IN
Valparaiso University, located in Valparaiso, IN has 45 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $61,144.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 1,452 students
Tuition $36,160
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $57,995
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 36
Saint Mary's College
4 Year
Notre Dame, IN
Saint Mary's College, located in Notre Dame, IN has 36 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $57,995.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 372 students
Tuition $37,400
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $57,671
Average Debt $23,097
Program Size 383
Purdue University-Main Campus
4 Year
West Lafayette, IN
Purdue University-Main Campus, located in West Lafayette, IN has 383 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $57,671.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 9,732 students
Tuition $10,002
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $55,770
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 36
Grace College and Theological Seminary
4 Year
Winona Lake, IN
Grace College and Theological Seminary, located in Winona Lake, IN has 36 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $55,770.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 482 students
Tuition $22,450
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $55,512
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 26
Taylor University
4 Year
Upland, IN
Taylor University, located in Upland, IN has 26 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $55,512.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 447 students
Tuition $30,270
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $55,151
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 36
University of Indianapolis
4 Year
Indianapolis, IN
University of Indianapolis, located in Indianapolis, IN has 36 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $55,151.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 1,277 students
Tuition $26,290
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $52,733
Average Debt $26,360
Program Size 46
Marian University
4 Year
Indianapolis, IN
Marian University, located in Indianapolis, IN has 46 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $52,733.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 757 students
Tuition $30,500
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $51,482
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
Anderson University
4 Year
Anderson, IN
Anderson University, located in Anderson, IN has 19 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $51,482.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 512 students
Tuition $27,680
#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $50,856
Average Debt $28,000
Program Size 32
Manchester University
4 Year
North Manchester, IN
Manchester University, located in North Manchester, IN has 32 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $50,856.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 311 students
Tuition $29,910
#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $50,606
Average Debt $29,293
Program Size 26
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
4 Year
Marion, IN
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion, located in Marion, IN has 26 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $50,606.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 784 students
Tuition $24,728
#12 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $50,506
Average Debt $22,268
Program Size 220
Ball State University (BSU)
4 Year
Muncie, IN
Ball State University (BSU), located in Muncie, IN has 220 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $50,506.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 5,208 students
Tuition $9,498
#13 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $48,600
Average Debt $22,737
Program Size 75
Indiana State University
4 Year
Terre Haute, IN
Indiana State University, located in Terre Haute, IN has 75 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $48,600.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 2,629 students
Tuition $8,580
#14 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $32,000
Program Size 43
Indiana Institute of Technology
4 Year
Fort Wayne, IN
Indiana Institute of Technology, located in Fort Wayne, IN has 43 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 785 students
Tuition $25,600
#15 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $24,081
Program Size 20
Trine University
4 Year
Angola, IN
Trine University, located in Angola, IN has 20 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 556 students
Tuition $30,350
