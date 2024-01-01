Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in Maine

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Maine. We looked at 8 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Maine. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Maine. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Maine. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Maine.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Maine

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Maine?

Saint Joseph's College of Maine is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Saint Joseph's College of Maine earned an average of $47,260 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Maine?

University of Maine at Augusta is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,448 to attend University of Maine at Augusta.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Maine?

Saint Joseph's College of Maine is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $32,620 to attend Saint Joseph's College of Maine.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $22,055
Program Size 18
Saint Joseph's College of Maine
4 Year
Standish, ME
Saint Joseph's College of Maine, located in Standish, ME has 18 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 667 students
Tuition $32,620
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $46,673
Average Debt $25,761
Program Size 60
Husson University
4 Year
Bangor, ME
Husson University, located in Bangor, ME has 60 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $46,673.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 802 students
Tuition $16,582
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $45,852
Average Debt $19,059
Program Size 72
University of Southern Maine (USM)
4 Year
Portland, ME
Video Rating
University of Southern Maine (USM), located in Portland, ME has 72 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $45,852.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 1,586 students
Tuition $7,796
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,666
Average Debt $39,058
Program Size 16
Kaplan University-Maine Campus
4 Year
S Portland, ME
Kaplan University-Maine Campus, located in S Portland, ME has 16 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,666.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 150 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,666
Average Debt $39,058
Program Size 6
Kaplan University-Augusta Campus
4 Year
Augusta, ME
Kaplan University-Augusta Campus, located in Augusta, ME has 6 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,666.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 119 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $41,193
Average Debt $24,034
Program Size 64
University of Maine
4 Year
Orono, ME
University of Maine, located in Orono, ME has 64 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $41,193.
Acceptance Rate 91%
Undergraduates 2,092 students
Tuition $10,610
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $27,683
Program Size 34
University of Maine at Augusta
4 Year
Augusta, ME
University of Maine at Augusta, located in Augusta, ME has 34 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 419 students
Tuition $7,448
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $22,517
Program Size 32
Thomas College
4 Year
Waterville, ME
Thomas College, located in Waterville, ME has 32 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 242 students
Tuition $24,300
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Accounting Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved