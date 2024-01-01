Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in Maryland

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Maryland. We looked at 17 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Maryland. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Maryland. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Maryland. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Maryland.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Maryland

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Maryland?

Loyola University Maryland is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Loyola University Maryland earned an average of $64,865 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Maryland?

University of Maryland-University College is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,056 to attend University of Maryland-University College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Maryland?

Loyola University Maryland is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $45,200 to attend Loyola University Maryland .

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $64,865
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 159
Loyola University Maryland
4 Year
Baltimore, MD
Video Rating
Loyola University Maryland , located in Baltimore, MD has 159 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $64,865.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 1,730 students
Tuition $45,200
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $64,387
Average Debt $16,423
Program Size 534
University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
4 Year
College Park, MD
Video Rating
University of Maryland-College Park (UMD), located in College Park, MD has 534 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $64,387.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 10,196 students
Tuition $9,996
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $60,438
Average Debt $22,690
Program Size 141
Salisbury University
4 Year
Salisbury, MD
Video Rating
N/A
Salisbury University, located in Salisbury, MD has 141 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $60,438.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 2,267 students
Tuition $9,086
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $59,485
Average Debt $25,630
Program Size 63
Stevenson University
4 Year
Stevenson, MD
Video Rating
Stevenson University, located in Stevenson, MD has 63 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $59,485.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 1,058 students
Tuition $30,998
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $57,751
Average Debt $19,537
Program Size 334
Towson University (TU)
4 Year
Towson, MD
Video Rating
Towson University (TU), located in Towson, MD has 334 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $57,751.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 5,573 students
Tuition $9,182
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $56,157
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 59
Mount St. Mary's University
4 Year
Emmitsburg, MD
Mount St. Mary's University, located in Emmitsburg, MD has 59 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $56,157.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 535 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $55,693
Average Debt $23,250
Program Size 41
McDaniel College
4 Year
Westminster, MD
Video Rating
N/A
McDaniel College, located in Westminster, MD has 41 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $55,693.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 644 students
Tuition $39,500
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $54,595
Average Debt $23,257
Program Size 559
University of Maryland-University College
4 Year
Adelphi, MD
University of Maryland-University College, located in Adelphi, MD has 559 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $54,595.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 9,690 students
Tuition $7,056
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $45,383
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 61
Morgan State University (MSU)
4 Year
Baltimore, MD
Video Rating
Morgan State University (MSU), located in Baltimore, MD has 61 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $45,383.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,327 students
Tuition $7,508
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,869
Average Debt $18,808
Program Size 56
Frostburg State University
4 Year
Frostburg, MD
Frostburg State University, located in Frostburg, MD has 56 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,869.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 1,340 students
Tuition $8,488
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,825
Average Debt $38,756
Program Size 37
Strayer University-Maryland
4 Year
Suitland, MD
Strayer University-Maryland, located in Suitland, MD has 37 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,825.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 479 students
Tuition $12,975
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,666
Average Debt $39,058
Program Size 9
Kaplan University-Hagerstown Campus
4 Year
Hagerstown, MD
Kaplan University-Hagerstown Campus, located in Hagerstown, MD has 9 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,666.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 122 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,139
Average Debt $41,361
Program Size 2
University of Phoenix-Maryland
4 Year
Columbia, MD
University of Phoenix-Maryland, located in Columbia, MD has 2 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,139.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 79 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $37,568
Average Debt $29,000
Program Size 31
University of Maryland Eastern Shore
4 Year
Princess Anne, MD
Video Rating
University of Maryland Eastern Shore, located in Princess Anne, MD has 31 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $37,568.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 672 students
Tuition $7,625
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Coppin State University
4 Year
Baltimore, MD
Coppin State University, located in Baltimore, MD has 17 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 37%
Undergraduates 501 students
Tuition $7,346
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Accounting Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved