We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Maryland. We looked at 17 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Maryland. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Maryland. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Maryland. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Maryland.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Maryland

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Maryland?

Loyola University Maryland is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Loyola University Maryland earned an average of $64,865 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Maryland?

University of Maryland-University College is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,056 to attend University of Maryland-University College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Maryland?

Loyola University Maryland is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $45,200 to attend Loyola University Maryland .