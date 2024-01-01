Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in Nebraska

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Nebraska. We looked at 12 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Nebraska. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Nebraska. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Nebraska. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Nebraska.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Nebraska

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Nebraska?

Creighton University is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Creighton University earned an average of $60,016 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Nebraska?

University of Nebraska at Omaha is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,898 to attend University of Nebraska at Omaha.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Nebraska?

Creighton University is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $36,422 to attend Creighton University.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $60,016
Average Debt $19,718
Program Size 78
Creighton University
4 Year
Omaha, NE
Creighton University, located in Omaha, NE has 78 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $60,016.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 2,218 students
Tuition $36,422
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $57,318
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 25
Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU)
4 Year
Lincoln, NE
Video Rating
Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU), located in Lincoln, NE has 25 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $57,318.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 498 students
Tuition $29,800
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $50,022
Average Debt $23,654
Program Size 29
Doane University-Graduate and Professional Studies
4 Year
Lincoln, NE
Doane University-Graduate and Professional Studies, located in Lincoln, NE has 29 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $50,022.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 564 students
Tuition $9,975
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $50,022
Average Debt $23,654
Program Size 7
Doane University-Arts & Sciences
4 Year
Crete, NE
Doane University-Arts & Sciences, located in Crete, NE has 7 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $50,022.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 200 students
Tuition $28,790
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $48,725
Average Debt $24,746
Program Size 299
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
4 Year
Lincoln, NE
University of Nebraska-Lincoln, located in Lincoln, NE has 299 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $48,725.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 5,227 students
Tuition $8,367
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $48,432
Average Debt $24,986
Program Size 95
Bellevue University
4 Year
Bellevue, NE
Video Rating
N/A
Bellevue University, located in Bellevue, NE has 95 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $48,432.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 2,879 students
Tuition $7,050
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,666
Average Debt $39,058
Program Size 12
Kaplan University-Lincoln Campus
4 Year
Lincoln, NE
Kaplan University-Lincoln Campus, located in Lincoln, NE has 12 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,666.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 72 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,666
Average Debt $39,058
Program Size 10
Kaplan University-Omaha Campus
4 Year
Omaha, NE
Kaplan University-Omaha Campus, located in Omaha, NE has 10 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,666.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 90 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 174
University of Nebraska at Omaha
4 Year
Omaha, NE
University of Nebraska at Omaha, located in Omaha, NE has 174 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 3,061 students
Tuition $6,898
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
Hastings College
4 Year
Hastings, NE
Hastings College, located in Hastings, NE has 20 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 276 students
Tuition $27,300
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
York College
4 Year
York, NE
York College, located in York, NE has 13 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 44%
Undergraduates 66 students
Tuition $17,200
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Concordia University-Nebraska
4 Year
Seward, NE
Concordia University-Nebraska, located in Seward, NE has 11 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 590 students
Tuition $27,110
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Accounting Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved