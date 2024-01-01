Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in New Hampshire

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in New Hampshire. We looked at 7 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in New Hampshire. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in New Hampshire. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New Hampshire. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in New Hampshire.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in New Hampshire

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in New Hampshire?

Saint Anselm College is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Saint Anselm College earned an average of $54,869 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in New Hampshire?

Granite State College is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,257 to attend Granite State College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in New Hampshire?

Colby-Sawyer College is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $38,860 to attend Colby-Sawyer College.

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $54,869
Average Debt $26,284
Program Size 29
Saint Anselm College
4 Year
Manchester, NH
Saint Anselm College, located in Manchester, NH has 29 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $54,869.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 443 students
Tuition $37,904
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $51,273
Average Debt $24,914
Program Size 24
Plymouth State University
4 Year
Plymouth, NH
Plymouth State University, located in Plymouth, NH has 24 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $51,273.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 1,060 students
Tuition $13,128
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $50,105
Average Debt $23,268
Program Size 44
Franklin Pierce University
4 Year
Rindge, NH
Franklin Pierce University, located in Rindge, NH has 44 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $50,105.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 545 students
Tuition $33,320
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $49,814
Average Debt $22,942
Program Size 981
Southern New Hampshire University
4 Year
Manchester, NH
Southern New Hampshire University, located in Manchester, NH has 981 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $49,814.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 11,527 students
Tuition $30,386
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $21,473
Program Size 30
Granite State College
4 Year
Concord, NH
Granite State College, located in Concord, NH has 30 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 477 students
Tuition $7,257
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $46,478
Average Debt $28,027
Program Size 38
New England College
4 Year
Henniker, NH
New England College, located in Henniker, NH has 38 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $46,478.
Acceptance Rate 98%
Undergraduates 569 students
Tuition $34,606
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Colby-Sawyer College
4 Year
New London, NH
Colby-Sawyer College, located in New London, NH has 6 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 280 students
Tuition $38,860
