2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in New Mexico

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in New Mexico. We looked at 8 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in New Mexico. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in New Mexico. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New Mexico. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in New Mexico.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in New Mexico

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in New Mexico?

Eastern New Mexico University-Main Campus is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Eastern New Mexico University-Main Campus earned an average of $48,041 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in New Mexico?

Eastern New Mexico University-Main Campus is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,858 to attend Eastern New Mexico University-Main Campus.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in New Mexico?

University of the Southwest is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $14,616 to attend University of the Southwest.

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $48,041
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 27
Eastern New Mexico University-Main Campus
4 Year
Portales, NM
Eastern New Mexico University-Main Campus, located in Portales, NM has 27 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $48,041.
Acceptance Rate 50%
Undergraduates 1,036 students
Tuition $4,858
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,276
Average Debt $40,524
Program Size 3
National American University-Albuquerque
4 Year
Albuquerque, NM
National American University-Albuquerque, located in Albuquerque, NM has 3 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,276.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 31 students
Tuition $13,395
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,276
Average Debt $40,524
Program Size 2
National American University-Albuquerque West
4 Year
Albuquerque, NM
National American University-Albuquerque West, located in Albuquerque, NM has 2 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,276.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 25 students
Tuition $13,395
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,139
Average Debt $41,361
Program Size 12
University of Phoenix-New Mexico
4 Year
Albuquerque, NM
University of Phoenix-New Mexico, located in Albuquerque, NM has 12 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,139.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 178 students
Tuition $9,753
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $37,928
Average Debt $14,834
Program Size 116
New Mexico State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Las Cruces, NM
New Mexico State University-Main Campus, located in Las Cruces, NM has 116 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $37,928.
Acceptance Rate 66%
Undergraduates 3,230 students
Tuition $6,094
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
Western New Mexico University
4 Year
Silver City, NM
Western New Mexico University, located in Silver City, NM has 19 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 499 students
Tuition $5,704
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Northern New Mexico College
4 Year
Espanola, NM
Northern New Mexico College, located in Espanola, NM has 7 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 63 students
Tuition N/A
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
University of the Southwest
4 Year
Hobbs, NM
University of the Southwest, located in Hobbs, NM has 6 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 273 students
Tuition $14,616
