2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in North Dakota

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in North Dakota. We looked at 7 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in North Dakota. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in North Dakota. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in North Dakota. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in North Dakota.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in North Dakota

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in North Dakota?

University of North Dakota is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of North Dakota earned an average of $53,131 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in North Dakota?

Dickinson State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,172 to attend Dickinson State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in North Dakota?

University of Jamestown is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $19,870 to attend University of Jamestown.

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $53,131
Average Debt $21,111
Program Size 190
University of North Dakota
4 Year
Grand Forks, ND
University of North Dakota, located in Grand Forks, ND has 190 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $53,131.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 3,250 students
Tuition $7,965
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $52,357
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 140
North Dakota State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Fargo, ND
North Dakota State University-Main Campus, located in Fargo, ND has 140 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $52,357.
Acceptance Rate 94%
Undergraduates 2,916 students
Tuition $8,098
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $49,436
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 27
University of Mary
4 Year
Bismarck, ND
University of Mary, located in Bismarck, ND has 27 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $49,436.
Acceptance Rate 96%
Undergraduates 773 students
Tuition $16,685
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $48,823
Average Debt $19,373
Program Size 29
Minot State University
4 Year
Minot, ND
Minot State University, located in Minot, ND has 29 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $48,823.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 667 students
Tuition $6,390
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $47,650
Average Debt $32,676
Program Size 8
Rasmussen College-North Dakota
4 Year
Fargo, ND
Rasmussen College-North Dakota, located in Fargo, ND has 8 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $47,650.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 30 students
Tuition N/A
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $43,128
Average Debt $17,563
Program Size 64
Dickinson State University
4 Year
Dickinson, ND
Dickinson State University, located in Dickinson, ND has 64 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $43,128.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 219 students
Tuition $6,172
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
University of Jamestown
4 Year
Jamestown, ND
University of Jamestown, located in Jamestown, ND has 12 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 207 students
Tuition $19,870
