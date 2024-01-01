Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in Oklahoma

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Oklahoma. We looked at 19 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Oklahoma. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Oklahoma. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Oklahoma. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Oklahoma.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Oklahoma

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Oklahoma?

University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus earned an average of $59,756 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Oklahoma?

Langston University is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,042 to attend Langston University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Oklahoma?

University of Tulsa is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $39,521 to attend University of Tulsa.

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $59,756
Average Debt $20,464
Program Size 296
University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus
4 Year
Norman, OK
University of Oklahoma-Norman Campus, located in Norman, OK has 296 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $59,756.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 6,162 students
Tuition $10,090
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $57,995
Average Debt $26,500
Program Size 48
Oral Roberts University
4 Year
Tulsa, OK
Oral Roberts University, located in Tulsa, OK has 48 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $57,995.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 430 students
Tuition $24,792
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $55,625
Average Debt $23,117
Program Size 172
University of Central Oklahoma
4 Year
Edmond, OK
University of Central Oklahoma, located in Edmond, OK has 172 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $55,625.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 3,001 students
Tuition $6,096
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $54,731
Average Debt $22,500
Program Size 303
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus
4 Year
Stillwater, OK
Oklahoma State University-Main Campus, located in Stillwater, OK has 303 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $54,731.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 5,751 students
Tuition $7,778
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $50,621
Average Debt $25,750
Program Size 43
Oklahoma Christian University
4 Year
Edmond, OK
Oklahoma Christian University, located in Edmond, OK has 43 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $50,621.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 738 students
Tuition $19,890
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $49,370
Average Debt $17,934
Program Size 164
Northeastern State University
4 Year
Tahlequah, OK
Northeastern State University, located in Tahlequah, OK has 164 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $49,370.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 1,810 students
Tuition $5,547
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $48,432
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 21
Mid-America Christian University
4 Year
Oklahoma City, OK
Mid-America Christian University, located in Oklahoma City, OK has 21 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $48,432.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 569 students
Tuition $16,798
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,139
Average Debt $41,361
Program Size 1
University of Phoenix-Oklahoma
4 Year
Tulsa, OK
University of Phoenix-Oklahoma, located in Tulsa, OK has 1 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,139.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 45 students
Tuition N/A
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $43,798
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 57
East Central University
4 Year
Ada, OK
East Central University, located in Ada, OK has 57 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $43,798.
Acceptance Rate 46%
Undergraduates 946 students
Tuition $5,874
#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $43,798
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 35
Southeastern Oklahoma State University
4 Year
Durant, OK
Southeastern Oklahoma State University, located in Durant, OK has 35 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $43,798.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 844 students
Tuition $5,975
#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $40,188
Average Debt $24,834
Program Size 83
University of Tulsa
4 Year
Tulsa, OK
University of Tulsa, located in Tulsa, OK has 83 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $40,188.
Acceptance Rate 44%
Undergraduates 1,140 students
Tuition $39,521
#12 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 4
Langston University
4 Year
Langston, OK
Langston University, located in Langston, OK has 4 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 307 students
Tuition $5,042
#13 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $34,704
Average Debt $23,836
Program Size 44
Cameron University
4 Year
Lawton, OK
Cameron University, located in Lawton, OK has 44 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $34,704.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 652 students
Tuition N/A
#14 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 25
Oklahoma City University
4 Year
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City University, located in Oklahoma City, OK has 25 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 924 students
Tuition $30,726
#15 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
Oklahoma Wesleyan University
4 Year
Bartlesville, OK
Oklahoma Wesleyan University, located in Bartlesville, OK has 20 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 394 students
Tuition $24,108
