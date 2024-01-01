Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in Rhode Island

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Rhode Island. We looked at 7 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Rhode Island. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Rhode Island. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Rhode Island. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Rhode Island.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Rhode Island

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Rhode Island?

Salve Regina University is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Salve Regina University earned an average of $63,997 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Rhode Island?

Rhode Island College is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,197 to attend Rhode Island College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Rhode Island?

Providence College (PC) is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $45,400 to attend Providence College (PC).

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $63,997
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 38
Salve Regina University
4 Year
Newport, RI
Salve Regina University, located in Newport, RI has 38 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $63,997.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 654 students
Tuition $36,740
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $62,707
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 132
Providence College (PC)
4 Year
Providence, RI
Video Rating
Providence College (PC), located in Providence, RI has 132 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $62,707.
Acceptance Rate 57%
Undergraduates 1,168 students
Tuition $45,400
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $62,154
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 65
Roger Williams University
4 Year
Bristol, RI
Video Rating
N/A
Roger Williams University, located in Bristol, RI has 65 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $62,154.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 1,053 students
Tuition $31,800
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $59,688
Average Debt $26,924
Program Size 239
Bryant University
4 Year
Smithfield, RI
Video Rating
Bryant University, located in Smithfield, RI has 239 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $59,688.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 1,002 students
Tuition $39,808
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $49,019
Average Debt $20,366
Program Size 210
University of Rhode Island (URI)
4 Year
Kingston, RI
Video Rating
University of Rhode Island (URI), located in Kingston, RI has 210 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $49,019.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 3,868 students
Tuition $12,862
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $49,019
Average Debt $19,872
Program Size 129
Rhode Island College
4 Year
Providence, RI
Rhode Island College, located in Providence, RI has 129 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $49,019.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 1,683 students
Tuition $8,197
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $46,966
Average Debt $26,540
Program Size 95
Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU)
4 Year
Providence, RI
Video Rating
N/A
Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU), located in Providence, RI has 95 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $46,966.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 2,188 students
Tuition $29,566
Other Major Rankings
Best Accounting Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
