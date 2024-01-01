Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in South Carolina

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in South Carolina. We looked at 19 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in South Carolina. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in South Carolina. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in South Carolina. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in South Carolina.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in South Carolina

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in South Carolina?

University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC) earned an average of $54,315 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in South Carolina?

South Carolina State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $10,088 to attend South Carolina State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in South Carolina?

Wofford College is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $38,705 to attend Wofford College.

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $54,315
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 292
University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC)
4 Year
Columbia, SC
University of South Carolina-Columbia (USC), located in Columbia, SC has 292 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $54,315.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 8,172 students
Tuition $11,482
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $52,107
Average Debt $17,891
Program Size 59
Bob Jones University
4 Year
Greenville, SC
Bob Jones University, located in Greenville, SC has 59 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $52,107.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 583 students
Tuition $14,900
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $49,270
Average Debt $21,459
Program Size 265
Clemson University
4 Year
Clemson, SC
Clemson University, located in Clemson, SC has 265 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $49,270.
Acceptance Rate 51%
Undergraduates 5,639 students
Tuition $14,272
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $23,335
Program Size 97
Coastal Carolina University (CCU)
4 Year
Conway, SC
Coastal Carolina University (CCU), located in Conway, SC has 97 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 2,055 students
Tuition $10,530
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $45,852
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 56
Anderson University
4 Year
Anderson, SC
Anderson University, located in Anderson, SC has 56 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $45,852.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 757 students
Tuition $24,860
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $45,794
Average Debt $22,143
Program Size 112
College of Charleston
4 Year
Charleston, SC
College of Charleston, located in Charleston, SC has 112 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $45,794.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 2,300 students
Tuition $11,322
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,825
Average Debt $38,756
Program Size 27
Strayer University-South Carolina
4 Year
Greenville, SC
Strayer University-South Carolina, located in Greenville, SC has 27 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,825.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 292 students
Tuition $12,975
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,139
Average Debt $41,361
Program Size 1
University of Phoenix-South Carolina
4 Year
Columbia, SC
University of Phoenix-South Carolina, located in Columbia, SC has 1 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,139.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 58 students
Tuition N/A
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 51
Furman
4 Year
Greenville, SC
Furman, located in Greenville, SC has 51 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 751 students
Tuition N/A
#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $20,500
Program Size 36
North Greenville University
4 Year
Tigerville, SC
North Greenville University, located in Tigerville, SC has 36 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 58%
Undergraduates 532 students
Tuition $16,290
#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $41,025
Average Debt $23,250
Program Size 63
Wofford College
4 Year
Spartanburg, SC
Wofford College, located in Spartanburg, SC has 63 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $41,025.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 384 students
Tuition $38,705
#12 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $40,368
Average Debt $30,645
Program Size 31
Francis Marion University
4 Year
Florence, SC
Francis Marion University, located in Florence, SC has 31 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $40,368.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 720 students
Tuition $10,100
#13 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $39,927
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 21
Charleston Southern University
4 Year
Charleston, SC
Charleston Southern University, located in Charleston, SC has 21 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $39,927.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 643 students
Tuition $23,440
#14 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $36,141
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
South Carolina State University
4 Year
Orangeburg, SC
South Carolina State University, located in Orangeburg, SC has 15 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $36,141.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 461 students
Tuition $10,088
#15 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $31,848
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 23
Benedict College
4 Year
Columbia, SC
Benedict College, located in Columbia, SC has 23 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $31,848.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 318 students
Tuition $18,288
