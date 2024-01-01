Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in Utah

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in Utah. We looked at 15 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in Utah. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in Utah. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Utah. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in Utah.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in Utah

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in Utah?

Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) earned an average of $65,524 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in Utah?

Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,150 to attend Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in Utah?

Westminster College is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $31,528 to attend Westminster College .

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $65,524
Average Debt $14,625
Program Size 512
Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
4 Year
Provo, UT
Video Rating
Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU), located in Provo, UT has 512 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $65,524.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 7,466 students
Tuition $5,150
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $50,606
Average Debt $18,060
Program Size 346
University of Utah
4 Year
Salt Lake City, UT
Video Rating
University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City, UT has 346 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $50,606.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 7,811 students
Tuition $8,197
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $50,012
Average Debt $18,444
Program Size 808
Western Governors University
4 Year
Salt Lake City, UT
Western Governors University, located in Salt Lake City, UT has 808 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $50,012.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 21,000 students
Tuition $6,070
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $49,814
Average Debt $20,074
Program Size 248
Utah Valley University
4 Year
Orem, UT
Utah Valley University, located in Orem, UT has 248 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $49,814.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 3,019 students
Tuition $5,386
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $48,139
Average Debt $22,086
Program Size 155
Weber State University
4 Year
Ogden, UT
Weber State University, located in Ogden, UT has 155 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $48,139.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 2,708 students
Tuition $5,321
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $47,260
Average Debt $18,750
Program Size 90
Dixie State University
4 Year
Saint George, UT
Dixie State University, located in Saint George, UT has 90 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $47,260.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 724 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $46,966
Average Debt $13,820
Program Size 230
Utah State University
4 Year
Logan, UT
Utah State University, located in Logan, UT has 230 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $46,966.
Acceptance Rate 97%
Undergraduates 4,542 students
Tuition $7,260
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,139
Average Debt $41,361
Program Size 9
University of Phoenix-Utah
4 Year
Salt Lake City, UT
University of Phoenix-Utah, located in Salt Lake City, UT has 9 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,139.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 226 students
Tuition $9,792
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $41,565
Average Debt $11,350
Program Size 109
Southern Utah University
4 Year
Cedar City, UT
Southern Utah University, located in Cedar City, UT has 109 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $41,565.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 1,407 students
Tuition $6,300
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $43,605
Program Size 77
Independence University
4 Year
Salt Lake City, UT
Independence University, located in Salt Lake City, UT has 77 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 469 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 43
Westminster College
4 Year
Salt Lake City, UT
Video Rating
Westminster College , located in Salt Lake City, UT has 43 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 96%
Undergraduates 772 students
Tuition $31,528
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $43,605
Program Size 7
Stevens-Henager College
4 Year
Murray, UT
Stevens-Henager College, located in Murray, UT has 7 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 120 students
Tuition $16,968
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $43,605
Program Size 2
Stevens-Henager College
4 Year
Orem, UT
Stevens-Henager College, located in Orem, UT has 2 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 26 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $43,605
Program Size 1
Stevens-Henager College
4 Year
St. George, UT
Stevens-Henager College, located in St. George, UT has 1 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 2 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $11,583
Program Size 4
Broadview University-West Jordan
4 Year
West Jordan, UT
Broadview University-West Jordan, located in West Jordan, UT has 4 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 73 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Accounting Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved