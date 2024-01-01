Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Accounting in West Virginia

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Accounting programs in West Virginia. We looked at 15 programs to put our Accounting rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Accounting in West Virginia. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Accounting is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Accounting: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Accounting in West Virginia. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Accounting undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in West Virginia. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Accounting degree in West Virginia.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Accounting Majors in West Virginia

What is the best university for majoring in Accounting in West Virginia?

West Virginia University (WVU) is the best university for majoring in Accounting based on earnings data. On average, graduates from West Virginia University (WVU) earned an average of $50,060 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting in West Virginia?

Bluefield State College is the cheapest university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,120 to attend Bluefield State College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting in West Virginia?

West Virginia Wesleyan College is the most expensive university for majoring in Accounting based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $28,792 to attend West Virginia Wesleyan College.

#1 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $50,060
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 209
West Virginia University (WVU)
4 Year
Morgantown, WV
West Virginia University (WVU), located in Morgantown, WV has 209 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $50,060.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 6,638 students
Tuition $7,632
#2 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $50,060
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 13
West Virginia University Institute of Technology
4 Year
Beckley, WV
West Virginia University Institute of Technology, located in Beckley, WV has 13 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $50,060.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 156 students
Tuition N/A
#3 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,933
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Shepherd University
4 Year
Shepherdstown, WV
Shepherd University, located in Shepherdstown, WV has 22 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,933.
Acceptance Rate 90%
Undergraduates 804 students
Tuition $6,830
#4 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $44,825
Average Debt $38,756
Program Size 4
Strayer University-West Virginia
4 Year
Scott Depot, WV
Strayer University-West Virginia, located in Scott Depot, WV has 4 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $44,825.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 16 students
Tuition $12,975
#5 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $43,798
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 23
Fairmont State University
4 Year
Fairmont, WV
Fairmont State University, located in Fairmont, WV has 23 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $43,798.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 746 students
Tuition $6,620
#6 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $42,682
Average Debt $21,943
Program Size 72
Marshall University
4 Year
Huntington, WV
Marshall University, located in Huntington, WV has 72 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $42,682.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 2,595 students
Tuition $6,814
#7 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $42,309
Average Debt $33,673
Program Size 166
American Public University System
4 Year
Charles Town, WV
American Public University System, located in Charles Town, WV has 166 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $42,309.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 8,519 students
Tuition $6,880
#8 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary $37,568
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU)
4 Year
Wheeling, WV
Wheeling Jesuit University (WJU), located in Wheeling, WV has 18 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn $37,568.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 354 students
Tuition $28,030
#9 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $20,949
Program Size 34
University of Charleston
4 Year
Charleston, WV
University of Charleston, located in Charleston, WV has 34 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 52%
Undergraduates 569 students
Tuition $26,100
#10 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
West Virginia Wesleyan College
4 Year
Buckhannon, WV
West Virginia Wesleyan College, located in Buckhannon, WV has 18 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 368 students
Tuition $28,792
#11 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Davis & Elkins College
4 Year
Elkins, WV
Davis & Elkins College, located in Elkins, WV has 13 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 160 students
Tuition $27,492
#12 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Alderson Broaddus University
4 Year
Philippi, WV
Alderson Broaddus University, located in Philippi, WV has 12 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 246 students
Tuition $24,140
#13 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Bluefield State College
4 Year
Bluefield, WV
Bluefield State College, located in Bluefield, WV has 12 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 195 students
Tuition $6,120
#14 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 10
Ohio Valley University
4 Year
Vienna, WV
Ohio Valley University, located in Vienna, WV has 10 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 47%
Undergraduates 59 students
Tuition $19,840
#15 Best College for Accounting
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Bethany College
4 Year
Bethany, WV
Bethany College, located in Bethany, WV has 7 students majoring in Accounting. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 112 students
Tuition $26,500
