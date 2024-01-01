We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Aerospace Engineering programs in Illinois. We looked at 2 programs to put our Aerospace Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Aerospace Engineering in Illinois. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Aerospace Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Aerospace Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Aerospace Engineering in Illinois. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Aerospace Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Illinois. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Aerospace Engineering degree in Illinois.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Aerospace Engineering Majors in Illinois

What is the best university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering in Illinois?

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) is the best university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) earned an average of $69,002 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering in Illinois?

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) is the cheapest university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $15,054 to attend University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering in Illinois?

Illinois Institute of Technology is the most expensive university for majoring in Aerospace Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $43,680 to attend Illinois Institute of Technology.