2024 Best Colleges for Agriculture in Kentucky

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Agriculture programs in Kentucky. We looked at 4 programs to put our Agriculture rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Agriculture in Kentucky. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Agriculture is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Agriculture: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Agriculture in Kentucky. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Agriculture undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Kentucky. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Agriculture degree in Kentucky.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Agriculture Majors in Kentucky

What is the best university for majoring in Agriculture in Kentucky?

Western Kentucky University is the best university for majoring in Agriculture based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Western Kentucky University earned an average of $32,620 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Agriculture in Kentucky?

Kentucky State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Agriculture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,754 to attend Kentucky State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Agriculture in Kentucky?

Berea College is the most expensive university for majoring in Agriculture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $24,870 to attend Berea College.

#1 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $32,620
Average Debt $23,218
Program Size 157
Western Kentucky University
4 Year
Bowling Green, KY
Western Kentucky University, located in Bowling Green, KY has 157 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $32,620.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 3,674 students
Tuition $9,482
#2 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $30,336
Average Debt $26,000
Program Size 104
Morehead State University
4 Year
Morehead, KY
Morehead State University, located in Morehead, KY has 104 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $30,336.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 1,590 students
Tuition $8,098
#3 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Berea College
4 Year
Berea, KY
Berea College, located in Berea, KY has 18 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 37%
Undergraduates 316 students
Tuition $24,870
#4 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $22,771
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 27
Kentucky State University
4 Year
Frankfort, KY
Kentucky State University, located in Frankfort, KY has 27 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $22,771.
Acceptance Rate 38%
Undergraduates 355 students
Tuition $7,754
