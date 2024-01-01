Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Agriculture in Louisiana

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Agriculture programs in Louisiana. We looked at 3 programs to put our Agriculture rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Agriculture in Louisiana. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Agriculture is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Agriculture: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Agriculture in Louisiana. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Agriculture undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Louisiana. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Agriculture degree in Louisiana.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Agriculture Majors in Louisiana

What is the best university for majoring in Agriculture in Louisiana?

Southern University and A & M College is the best university for majoring in Agriculture based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Southern University and A & M College earned an average of $38,829 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Agriculture in Louisiana?

McNeese State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Agriculture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,290 to attend McNeese State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Agriculture in Louisiana?

University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL) is the most expensive university for majoring in Agriculture based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,256 to attend University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL).

#1 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $38,829
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Southern University and A & M College
4 Year
Baton Rouge, LA
Southern University and A & M College, located in Baton Rouge, LA has 18 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $38,829.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 1,048 students
Tuition $7,346
#2 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary $35,594
Average Debt $20,163
Program Size 88
McNeese State University
4 Year
Lake Charles, LA
McNeese State University, located in Lake Charles, LA has 88 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn $35,594.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 1,302 students
Tuition $7,290
#3 Best College for Agriculture
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 2
University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL)
4 Year
Lafayette, LA
Video Rating
University of Louisiana at Lafayette (UL), located in Lafayette, LA has 2 students majoring in Agriculture. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 55%
Undergraduates 3,470 students
Tuition $8,256
Other Major Rankings
Best Agriculture Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
