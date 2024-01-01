We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Allied Health programs in Nevada. We looked at 1 programs to put our Allied Health rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Allied Health in Nevada. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Allied Health is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Allied Health: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Allied Health in Nevada. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Allied Health undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Nevada. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Allied Health degree in Nevada.

What is the best university for majoring in Allied Health in Nevada?

University of Phoenix-Nevada is the best university for majoring in Allied Health based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Phoenix-Nevada earned an average of $31,877 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Allied Health in Nevada?

University of Phoenix-Nevada is the cheapest university for majoring in Allied Health based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,840 to attend University of Phoenix-Nevada.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Allied Health in Nevada?

University of Phoenix-Nevada is the most expensive university for majoring in Allied Health based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,840 to attend University of Phoenix-Nevada.