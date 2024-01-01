Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Allied Health in Tennessee

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Allied Health programs in Tennessee. We looked at 3 programs to put our Allied Health rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Allied Health in Tennessee. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Allied Health is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Allied Health: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Allied Health in Tennessee. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Allied Health undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Tennessee. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Allied Health degree in Tennessee.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Allied Health Majors in Tennessee

What is the best university for majoring in Allied Health in Tennessee?

University of Phoenix-Tennessee is the best university for majoring in Allied Health based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Phoenix-Tennessee earned an average of $31,877 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Allied Health in Tennessee?

Tennessee Wesleyan University is the cheapest university for majoring in Allied Health based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $22,900 to attend Tennessee Wesleyan University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Allied Health in Tennessee?

Trevecca Nazarene University is the most expensive university for majoring in Allied Health based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $23,748 to attend Trevecca Nazarene University.

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Allied Health
Average Salary $31,877
Average Debt $38,969
Program Size 53
University of Phoenix-Tennessee
4 Year
Nashville, TN
University of Phoenix-Tennessee, located in Nashville, TN has 53 students majoring in Allied Health. On average, graduates earn $31,877.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 302 students
Tuition N/A
#2 Best College for Allied Health
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Trevecca Nazarene University
4 Year
Nashville, TN
Trevecca Nazarene University, located in Nashville, TN has 11 students majoring in Allied Health. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 763 students
Tuition $23,748
#3 Best College for Allied Health
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
Tennessee Wesleyan University
4 Year
Athens, TN
Tennessee Wesleyan University, located in Athens, TN has 9 students majoring in Allied Health. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 284 students
Tuition $22,900
