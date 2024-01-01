We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Allied Health programs in Virginia. We looked at 1 programs to put our Allied Health rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Allied Health in Virginia. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Allied Health is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Allied Health: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Allied Health in Virginia. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Allied Health undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Virginia. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Allied Health degree in Virginia.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Allied Health Majors in Virginia

What is the best university for majoring in Allied Health in Virginia?

University of Phoenix-Virginia is the best university for majoring in Allied Health based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Phoenix-Virginia earned an average of $31,877 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Allied Health in Virginia?

University of Phoenix-Virginia is the cheapest university for majoring in Allied Health based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,840 to attend University of Phoenix-Virginia.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Allied Health in Virginia?

University of Phoenix-Virginia is the most expensive university for majoring in Allied Health based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,840 to attend University of Phoenix-Virginia.