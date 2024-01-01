Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Animal Science in Iowa

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Animal Science programs in Iowa. We looked at 2 programs to put our Animal Science rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Animal Science in Iowa. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Animal Science is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Animal Science: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Animal Science in Iowa. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Animal Science undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Iowa. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Animal Science degree in Iowa.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Animal Science Majors in Iowa

What is the best university for majoring in Animal Science in Iowa?

Dordt College is the best university for majoring in Animal Science based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Dordt College earned an average of $39,369 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Animal Science in Iowa?

Iowa State University (ISU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Animal Science based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,736 to attend Iowa State University (ISU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Animal Science in Iowa?

Dordt College is the most expensive university for majoring in Animal Science based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $28,280 to attend Dordt College.

#1 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary $39,369
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Dordt College
4 Year
Sioux Center, IA
Dordt College, located in Sioux Center, IA has 13 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn $39,369.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 346 students
Tuition $28,280
#2 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary $38,289
Average Debt $21,378
Program Size 469
Iowa State University (ISU)
4 Year
Ames, IA
Iowa State University (ISU), located in Ames, IA has 469 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn $38,289.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 7,860 students
Tuition $7,736
