2024 Best Colleges for Animal Science in Missouri

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Animal Science programs in Missouri. We looked at 5 programs to put our Animal Science rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Animal Science in Missouri. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Animal Science is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Animal Science: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Animal Science in Missouri. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Animal Science undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Missouri. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Animal Science degree in Missouri.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Animal Science Majors in Missouri

What is the best university for majoring in Animal Science in Missouri?

Northwest Missouri State University is the best university for majoring in Animal Science based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Northwest Missouri State University earned an average of $41,937 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Animal Science in Missouri?

Northwest Missouri State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Animal Science based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,767 to attend Northwest Missouri State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Animal Science in Missouri?

College of the Ozarks is the most expensive university for majoring in Animal Science based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $18,730 to attend College of the Ozarks.

#1 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary $41,937
Average Debt $24,899
Program Size 61
Northwest Missouri State University
4 Year
Maryville, MO
Northwest Missouri State University, located in Maryville, MO has 61 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn $41,937.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 1,439 students
Tuition $6,767
#2 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary $33,281
Average Debt $20,373
Program Size 238
University of Missouri-Columbia (MU)
4 Year
Columbia, MO
University of Missouri-Columbia (MU), located in Columbia, MO has 238 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn $33,281.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 8,379 students
Tuition $9,509
#3 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary $27,488
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 32
College of the Ozarks
4 Year
Point Lookout, MO
College of the Ozarks, located in Point Lookout, MO has 32 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn $27,488.
Acceptance Rate 12%
Undergraduates 356 students
Tuition $18,730
#4 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary $27,048
Average Debt $22,000
Program Size 76
Missouri State University-Springfield
4 Year
Springfield, MO
Missouri State University-Springfield, located in Springfield, MO has 76 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn $27,048.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 4,407 students
Tuition $7,060
#5 Best College for Animal Science
Average Salary $26,850
Average Debt $19,500
Program Size 41
Southeast Missouri State University
4 Year
Cape Girardeau, MO
Southeast Missouri State University, located in Cape Girardeau, MO has 41 students majoring in Animal Science. On average, graduates earn $26,850.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 2,053 students
Tuition $6,990
