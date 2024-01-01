We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Animal Science programs in North Dakota. We looked at 1 programs to put our Animal Science rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Animal Science in North Dakota. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Animal Science is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Animal Science: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Animal Science in North Dakota. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Animal Science undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in North Dakota. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Animal Science degree in North Dakota.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Animal Science Majors in North Dakota

What is the best university for majoring in Animal Science in North Dakota?

North Dakota State University-Main Campus is the best university for majoring in Animal Science based on earnings data. On average, graduates from North Dakota State University-Main Campus earned an average of $37,856 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Animal Science in North Dakota?

North Dakota State University-Main Campus is the cheapest university for majoring in Animal Science based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,098 to attend North Dakota State University-Main Campus.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Animal Science in North Dakota?

North Dakota State University-Main Campus is the most expensive university for majoring in Animal Science based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,098 to attend North Dakota State University-Main Campus.