We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Anthropology programs in Connecticut. We looked at 7 programs to put our Anthropology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Anthropology in Connecticut. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Anthropology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Anthropology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Anthropology in Connecticut. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Anthropology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Connecticut. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Anthropology degree in Connecticut.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Anthropology Majors in Connecticut

What is the best university for majoring in Anthropology in Connecticut?

University of Connecticut is the best university for majoring in Anthropology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Connecticut earned an average of $27,403 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology in Connecticut?

Central Connecticut State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,300 to attend Central Connecticut State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology in Connecticut?

Trinity College is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,776 to attend Trinity College.