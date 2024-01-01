Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Anthropology in Iowa

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Anthropology programs in Iowa. We looked at 7 programs to put our Anthropology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Anthropology in Iowa. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Anthropology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Anthropology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Anthropology in Iowa. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Anthropology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Iowa. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Anthropology degree in Iowa.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Anthropology Majors in Iowa

What is the best university for majoring in Anthropology in Iowa?

Iowa State University (ISU) is the best university for majoring in Anthropology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Iowa State University (ISU) earned an average of $32,653 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology in Iowa?

Iowa State University (ISU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,736 to attend Iowa State University (ISU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology in Iowa?

Grinnell College is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $46,990 to attend Grinnell College.

#1 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $32,653
Average Debt $29,262
Program Size 37
Iowa State University (ISU)
4 Year
Ames, IA
Video Rating
Iowa State University (ISU), located in Ames, IA has 37 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $32,653.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 7,860 students
Tuition $7,736
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $31,236
Average Debt $20,450
Program Size 71
University of Iowa (UI)
4 Year
Iowa City, IA
Video Rating
University of Iowa (UI), located in Iowa City, IA has 71 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $31,236.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 6,835 students
Tuition $8,104
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $28,598
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 26
Grinnell College
4 Year
Grinnell, IA
Grinnell College, located in Grinnell, IA has 26 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $28,598.
Acceptance Rate 25%
Undergraduates 396 students
Tuition $46,990
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $27,669
Average Debt $24,600
Program Size 26
University of Northern Iowa
4 Year
Cedar Falls, IA
Video Rating
N/A
University of Northern Iowa, located in Cedar Falls, IA has 26 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $27,669.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 2,579 students
Tuition $7,817
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $18,154
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Luther College
4 Year
Decorah, IA
Luther College, located in Decorah, IA has 16 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $18,154.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 496 students
Tuition $39,190
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Drake University
4 Year
Des Moines, IA
Video Rating
Drake University , located in Des Moines, IA has 8 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,287 students
Tuition $33,696
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
Central College
4 Year
Pella, IA
Central College, located in Pella, IA has 5 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 229 students
Tuition $33,345
0
4.0
My GPA
