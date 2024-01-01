Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Anthropology in Kentucky

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Anthropology programs in Kentucky. We looked at 6 programs to put our Anthropology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Anthropology in Kentucky. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Anthropology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Anthropology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Anthropology in Kentucky. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Anthropology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Kentucky. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Anthropology degree in Kentucky.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Anthropology Majors in Kentucky

What is the best university for majoring in Anthropology in Kentucky?

University of Louisville is the best university for majoring in Anthropology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Louisville earned an average of $31,851 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology in Kentucky?

Eastern Kentucky University is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,150 to attend Eastern Kentucky University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology in Kentucky?

Transylvania University is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $34,370 to attend Transylvania University.

#1 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $31,851
Average Debt $20,427
Program Size 57
University of Louisville
4 Year
Louisville, KY
Video Rating
University of Louisville, located in Louisville, KY has 57 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $31,851.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 4,881 students
Tuition $10,744
#2 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $26,933
Average Debt $21,750
Program Size 37
Western Kentucky University
4 Year
Bowling Green, KY
Video Rating
Western Kentucky University, located in Bowling Green, KY has 37 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $26,933.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 3,674 students
Tuition $9,482
#3 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $26,353
Average Debt $31,000
Program Size 39
Northern Kentucky University
4 Year
Highland Heights, KY
Northern Kentucky University, located in Highland Heights, KY has 39 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $26,353.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 2,740 students
Tuition $9,120
#4 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt $21,596
Program Size 49
University of Kentucky (UK)
4 Year
Lexington, KY
Video Rating
University of Kentucky (UK), located in Lexington, KY has 49 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 89%
Undergraduates 6,529 students
Tuition $10,936
#5 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $23,649
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
Eastern Kentucky University
4 Year
Richmond, KY
Video Rating
N/A
Eastern Kentucky University, located in Richmond, KY has 24 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $23,649.
Acceptance Rate 71%
Undergraduates 3,445 students
Tuition $8,150
#6 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Transylvania University
4 Year
Lexington, KY
Transylvania University, located in Lexington, KY has 16 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 216 students
Tuition $34,370
Other Major Rankings
Best Anthropology Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
