Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Anthropology in Maryland

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Anthropology programs in Maryland. We looked at 5 programs to put our Anthropology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Anthropology in Maryland. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Anthropology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Anthropology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Anthropology in Maryland. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Anthropology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Maryland. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Anthropology degree in Maryland.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Anthropology Majors in Maryland

What is the best university for majoring in Anthropology in Maryland?

University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) is the best university for majoring in Anthropology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) earned an average of $39,729 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology in Maryland?

University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,996 to attend University of Maryland-College Park (UMD).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology in Maryland?

Johns Hopkins University (JHU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,710 to attend Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $39,729
Average Debt $21,967
Program Size 58
University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
4 Year
College Park, MD
Video Rating
University of Maryland-College Park (UMD), located in College Park, MD has 58 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $39,729.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 10,196 students
Tuition $9,996
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $33,938
Average Debt $24,250
Program Size 27
Washington College
4 Year
Chestertown, MD
Video Rating
Washington College, located in Chestertown, MD has 27 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $33,938.
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 297 students
Tuition $43,850
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $28,674
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
University of Maryland-Baltimore County
4 Year
Baltimore, MD
University of Maryland-Baltimore County, located in Baltimore, MD has 24 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $28,674.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 3,190 students
Tuition $11,006
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $25,194
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 31
St. Mary's College of Maryland
4 Year
St. Mary's City, MD
Video Rating
N/A
St. Mary's College of Maryland, located in St. Mary's City, MD has 31 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $25,194.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 444 students
Tuition $13,895
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 23
Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
4 Year
Baltimore, MD
Video Rating
Johns Hopkins University (JHU), located in Baltimore, MD has 23 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 14%
Undergraduates 7,749 students
Tuition $48,710
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Anthropology Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved