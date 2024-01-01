Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Anthropology in Oregon

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Anthropology programs in Oregon. We looked at 8 programs to put our Anthropology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Anthropology in Oregon. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Anthropology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Anthropology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Anthropology in Oregon. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Anthropology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Oregon. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Anthropology degree in Oregon.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Anthropology Majors in Oregon

What is the best university for majoring in Anthropology in Oregon?

Oregon State University (OSU) is the best university for majoring in Anthropology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Oregon State University (OSU) earned an average of $33,755 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology in Oregon?

Portland State University (PSU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,034 to attend Portland State University (PSU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology in Oregon?

Reed College is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $49,940 to attend Reed College.

#1 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $33,755
Average Debt $28,251
Program Size 114
Oregon State University (OSU)
4 Year
Corvallis, OR
Oregon State University (OSU), located in Corvallis, OR has 114 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $33,755.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 6,211 students
Tuition $10,107
#2 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $28,697
Average Debt $22,015
Program Size 139
University of Oregon (UO)
4 Year
Eugene, OR
University of Oregon (UO), located in Eugene, OR has 139 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $28,697.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 5,942 students
Tuition $10,289
#3 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $27,476
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 28
Willamette University
4 Year
Salem, OR
Willamette University, located in Salem, OR has 28 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $27,476.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 675 students
Tuition $45,617
#4 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $26,519
Average Debt $25,525
Program Size 73
Portland State University (PSU)
4 Year
Portland, OR
Portland State University (PSU), located in Portland, OR has 73 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $26,519.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 6,057 students
Tuition $8,034
#5 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
Reed College
4 Year
Portland, OR
Reed College, located in Portland, OR has 20 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 35%
Undergraduates 302 students
Tuition $49,940
#6 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Western Oregon University (WOU)
4 Year
Monmouth, OR
Western Oregon University (WOU), located in Monmouth, OR has 18 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 88%
Undergraduates 1,146 students
Tuition $9,369
#7 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Southern Oregon University
4 Year
Ashland, OR
Southern Oregon University, located in Ashland, OR has 14 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 1,051 students
Tuition $8,145
#8 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 11
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
4 Year
McMinnville, OR
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus, located in McMinnville, OR has 11 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 328 students
Tuition $38,754
