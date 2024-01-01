Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Anthropology in Tennessee

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Anthropology programs in Tennessee. We looked at 8 programs to put our Anthropology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Anthropology in Tennessee. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Anthropology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Anthropology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Anthropology in Tennessee. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Anthropology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Tennessee. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Anthropology degree in Tennessee.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Anthropology Majors in Tennessee

What is the best university for majoring in Anthropology in Tennessee?

Rhodes College is the best university for majoring in Anthropology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Rhodes College earned an average of $37,208 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology in Tennessee?

Middle Tennessee State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,080 to attend Middle Tennessee State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology in Tennessee?

Vanderbilt University is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $44,712 to attend Vanderbilt University.

#1 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $37,208
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 27
Rhodes College
4 Year
Memphis, TN
Rhodes College, located in Memphis, TN has 27 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $37,208.
Acceptance Rate 47%
Undergraduates 478 students
Tuition $43,224
#2 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $29,467
Average Debt $21,488
Program Size 100
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK)
4 Year
Knoxville, TN
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville (UTK), located in Knoxville, TN has 100 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $29,467.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 6,722 students
Tuition $12,436
#3 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $26,933
Average Debt $26,871
Program Size 47
University of Memphis
4 Year
Memphis, TN
University of Memphis, located in Memphis, TN has 47 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $26,933.
Acceptance Rate 40%
Undergraduates 4,327 students
Tuition $8,903
#4 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $26,739
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Lee University
4 Year
Cleveland, TN
Lee University, located in Cleveland, TN has 16 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $26,739.
Acceptance Rate 85%
Undergraduates 1,021 students
Tuition $15,000
#5 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $22,192
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 37
Middle Tennessee State University
4 Year
Murfreesboro, TN
Middle Tennessee State University, located in Murfreesboro, TN has 37 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $22,192.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 5,004 students
Tuition $8,080
#6 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $21,508
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
East Tennessee State University
4 Year
Johnson City, TN
East Tennessee State University, located in Johnson City, TN has 20 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $21,508.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 3,339 students
Tuition $8,153
#7 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 21
Vanderbilt University
4 Year
Nashville, TN
Vanderbilt University, located in Nashville, TN has 21 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 12%
Undergraduates 3,880 students
Tuition $44,712
#8 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Sewanee-The University of the South
4 Year
Sewanee, TN
Sewanee-The University of the South, located in Sewanee, TN has 16 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 41%
Undergraduates 454 students
Tuition $38,700
