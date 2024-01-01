Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Anthropology in Utah

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Anthropology programs in Utah. We looked at 5 programs to put our Anthropology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Anthropology in Utah. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Anthropology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Anthropology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Anthropology in Utah. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Anthropology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Utah. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Anthropology degree in Utah.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Anthropology Majors in Utah

What is the best university for majoring in Anthropology in Utah?

University of Utah is the best university for majoring in Anthropology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Utah earned an average of $31,133 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology in Utah?

Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,150 to attend Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology in Utah?

University of Utah is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,197 to attend University of Utah.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $31,133
Average Debt $20,549
Program Size 122
University of Utah
4 Year
Salt Lake City, UT
Video Rating
University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City, UT has 122 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $31,133.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 7,811 students
Tuition $8,197
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $31,133
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
Weber State University
4 Year
Ogden, UT
Weber State University, located in Ogden, UT has 20 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $31,133.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 2,708 students
Tuition $5,321
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $28,598
Average Debt $20,499
Program Size 52
Utah State University
4 Year
Logan, UT
Utah State University, located in Logan, UT has 52 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $28,598.
Acceptance Rate 97%
Undergraduates 4,542 students
Tuition $7,260
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 36
Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU)
4 Year
Provo, UT
Video Rating
Brigham Young University-Provo (BYU), located in Provo, UT has 36 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 7,466 students
Tuition $5,150
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
Southern Utah University
4 Year
Cedar City, UT
Southern Utah University, located in Cedar City, UT has 9 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 1,407 students
Tuition $6,300
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Anthropology Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved