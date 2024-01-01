Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Anthropology in Vermont

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Anthropology programs in Vermont. We looked at 4 programs to put our Anthropology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Anthropology in Vermont. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Anthropology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Anthropology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Anthropology in Vermont. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Anthropology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Vermont. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Anthropology degree in Vermont.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Anthropology Majors in Vermont

What is the best university for majoring in Anthropology in Vermont?

University of Vermont (UVM) is the best university for majoring in Anthropology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Vermont (UVM) earned an average of $29,141 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology in Vermont?

Johnson State College is the cheapest university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $11,018 to attend Johnson State College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology in Vermont?

Bennington College is the most expensive university for majoring in Anthropology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,220 to attend Bennington College.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary $29,141
Average Debt $20,365
Program Size 68
University of Vermont (UVM)
4 Year
Burlington, VT
Video Rating
University of Vermont (UVM), located in Burlington, VT has 68 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn $29,141.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 2,961 students
Tuition $15,936
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Bennington College
4 Year
Bennington, VT
Bennington College, located in Bennington, VT has 12 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 167 students
Tuition $48,220
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
Johnson State College
4 Year
Johnson, VT
Johnson State College, located in Johnson, VT has 8 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 363 students
Tuition $11,018
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Anthropology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Middlebury College
4 Year
Middlebury, VT
Video Rating
Middlebury College, located in Middlebury, VT has 6 students majoring in Anthropology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 17%
Undergraduates 887 students
Tuition $47,828
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Anthropology Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved