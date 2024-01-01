Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Architectural Engineering in Texas

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Architectural Engineering programs in Texas. We looked at 2 programs to put our Architectural Engineering rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Architectural Engineering in Texas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Architectural Engineering is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Architectural Engineering: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Architectural Engineering in Texas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Architectural Engineering undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Texas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Architectural Engineering degree in Texas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Architectural Engineering Majors in Texas

What is the best university for majoring in Architectural Engineering in Texas?

The University of Texas at Austin (UT) is the best university for majoring in Architectural Engineering based on earnings data. On average, graduates from The University of Texas at Austin (UT) earned an average of $69,338 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Architectural Engineering in Texas?

Texas A & M University-Kingsville is the cheapest university for majoring in Architectural Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,700 to attend Texas A & M University-Kingsville.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Architectural Engineering in Texas?

The University of Texas at Austin (UT) is the most expensive university for majoring in Architectural Engineering based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $9,806 to attend The University of Texas at Austin (UT).

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Architectural Engineering
Average Salary $69,338
Average Debt $22,804
Program Size 82
The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
4 Year
Austin, TX
Video Rating
The University of Texas at Austin (UT), located in Austin, TX has 82 students majoring in Architectural Engineering. On average, graduates earn $69,338.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 13,864 students
Tuition $9,806
#2 Best College for Architectural Engineering
Average Salary $61,516
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 30
Texas A & M University-Kingsville
4 Year
Kingsville, TX
Texas A & M University-Kingsville, located in Kingsville, TX has 30 students majoring in Architectural Engineering. On average, graduates earn $61,516.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 2,230 students
Tuition $7,700
