We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Bible programs in Alabama. We looked at 3 programs to put our Bible rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Bible in Alabama.

If you’re still wondering whether Bible is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Bible: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Bible in Alabama. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Bible undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Alabama. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Bible degree in Alabama.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Bible Majors in Alabama

What is the best university for majoring in Bible in Alabama?

Amridge University is the best university for majoring in Bible based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Amridge University earned an average of N/A 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible in Alabama?

Amridge University is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,900 to attend Amridge University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible in Alabama?

Faulkner University is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $19,280 to attend Faulkner University.