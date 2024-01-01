Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Bible in Kansas

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Bible programs in Kansas. We looked at 3 programs to put our Bible rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Bible in Kansas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Bible is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Bible: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Bible in Kansas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Bible undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Kansas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Bible degree in Kansas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Bible Majors in Kansas

What is the best university for majoring in Bible in Kansas?

Manhattan Christian College is the best university for majoring in Bible based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Manhattan Christian College earned an average of $21,508 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible in Kansas?

Manhattan Christian College is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $14,290 to attend Manhattan Christian College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible in Kansas?

MidAmerica Nazarene University is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $26,150 to attend MidAmerica Nazarene University.

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $21,508
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 72
Manhattan Christian College
4 Year
Manhattan, KS
Manhattan Christian College, located in Manhattan, KS has 72 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $21,508.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 48 students
Tuition $14,290
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 54
Barclay College
4 Year
Haviland, KS
Barclay College, located in Haviland, KS has 54 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 47 students
Tuition $14,390
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 5
MidAmerica Nazarene University
4 Year
Olathe, KS
MidAmerica Nazarene University, located in Olathe, KS has 5 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 597 students
Tuition $26,150
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Bible Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved