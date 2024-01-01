We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Bible programs in Kentucky. We looked at 4 programs to put our Bible rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Bible in Kentucky. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Bible is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Bible: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Bible in Kentucky. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Bible undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Kentucky. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Bible degree in Kentucky.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Bible Majors in Kentucky

What is the best university for majoring in Bible in Kentucky?

Kentucky Christian University is the best university for majoring in Bible based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Kentucky Christian University earned an average of $33,637 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible in Kentucky?

Clear Creek Baptist Bible College is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,792 to attend Clear Creek Baptist Bible College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible in Kentucky?

Asbury University is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $27,934 to attend Asbury University.