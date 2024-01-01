Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Bible in Minnesota

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Bible programs in Minnesota. We looked at 4 programs to put our Bible rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Bible in Minnesota. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Bible is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Bible: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Bible in Minnesota. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Bible undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Minnesota. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Bible degree in Minnesota.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Bible Majors in Minnesota

What is the best university for majoring in Bible in Minnesota?

Crown College is the best university for majoring in Bible based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Crown College earned an average of $34,650 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible in Minnesota?

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $13,790 to attend University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible in Minnesota?

Bethel University (BU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $34,140 to attend Bethel University (BU).

#1 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $34,650
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 111
Crown College
4 Year
Saint Bonifacius, MN
Crown College, located in Saint Bonifacius, MN has 111 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $34,650.
Acceptance Rate 53%
Undergraduates 267 students
Tuition $23,740
#2 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $33,659
Average Debt $23,874
Program Size 488
University of Northwestern-St Paul
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
University of Northwestern-St Paul, located in Saint Paul, MN has 488 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $33,659.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 675 students
Tuition $28,730
#3 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $26,739
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Bethel University (BU)
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
Bethel University (BU), located in Saint Paul, MN has 13 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $26,739.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 979 students
Tuition $34,140
#4 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 3
North Central University
4 Year
Minneapolis, MN
North Central University, located in Minneapolis, MN has 3 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 54%
Undergraduates 219 students
Tuition $21,586
