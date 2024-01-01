Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Bible in Oklahoma

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Bible programs in Oklahoma. We looked at 4 programs to put our Bible rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Bible in Oklahoma. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Bible is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Bible: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Bible in Oklahoma. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Bible undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Oklahoma. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Bible degree in Oklahoma.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Bible Majors in Oklahoma

What is the best university for majoring in Bible in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma Wesleyan University is the best university for majoring in Bible based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Oklahoma Wesleyan University earned an average of N/A 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible in Oklahoma?

Randall University is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $12,340 to attend Randall University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible in Oklahoma?

Oral Roberts University is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $24,792 to attend Oral Roberts University.

#1 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 30
Oral Roberts University
4 Year
Tulsa, OK
Oral Roberts University, located in Tulsa, OK has 30 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 430 students
Tuition $24,792
#2 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 25
Oklahoma Christian University
4 Year
Edmond, OK
Oklahoma Christian University, located in Edmond, OK has 25 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 738 students
Tuition $19,890
#3 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)
4 Year
Shawnee, OK
Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU), located in Shawnee, OK has 16 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 412 students
Tuition $24,000
#4 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 2
Southwestern Christian University
4 Year
Bethany, OK
Southwestern Christian University, located in Bethany, OK has 2 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 48%
Undergraduates 116 students
Tuition $12,830
