2024 Best Colleges for Bible in Oregon

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Bible programs in Oregon. We looked at 4 programs to put our Bible rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Bible in Oregon. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Bible is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Bible: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Bible in Oregon. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Bible undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Oregon. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Bible degree in Oregon.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Bible Majors in Oregon

What is the best university for majoring in Bible in Oregon?

Multnomah University is the best university for majoring in Bible based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Multnomah University earned an average of $29,064 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible in Oregon?

Multnomah University is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $22,760 to attend Multnomah University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible in Oregon?

George Fox University is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $33,142 to attend George Fox University.

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $29,064
Average Debt $22,183
Program Size 178
Multnomah University
4 Year
Portland, OR
Multnomah University, located in Portland, OR has 178 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $29,064.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 216 students
Tuition $22,760
#2 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Corban University
4 Year
Salem, OR
Corban University, located in Salem, OR has 22 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 31%
Undergraduates 262 students
Tuition $29,640
#3 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 9
George Fox University
4 Year
Newberg, OR
George Fox University, located in Newberg, OR has 9 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 1,127 students
Tuition $33,142
#4 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 1
Northwest Christian University
4 Year
Eugene, OR
Northwest Christian University, located in Eugene, OR has 1 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 240 students
Tuition $27,270
