2024 Best Colleges for Bible in Virginia

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Bible programs in Virginia. We looked at 3 programs to put our Bible rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Bible in Virginia. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Bible is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Bible: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Bible in Virginia. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Bible undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Virginia. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Bible degree in Virginia.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Bible Majors in Virginia

What is the best university for majoring in Bible in Virginia?

Regent University is the best university for majoring in Bible based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Regent University earned an average of $31,127 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible in Virginia?

Regent University is the cheapest university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $16,478 to attend Regent University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible in Virginia?

Eastern Mennonite University is the most expensive university for majoring in Bible based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $32,300 to attend Eastern Mennonite University.

#1 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $31,127
Average Debt $32,150
Program Size 85
Regent University
4 Year
Virginia Beach, VA
Regent University, located in Virginia Beach, VA has 85 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $31,127.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 1,786 students
Tuition $16,478
#2 Best College for Bible
Average Salary $28,598
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 60
Liberty University
4 Year
Lynchburg, VA
Liberty University , located in Lynchburg, VA has 60 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn $28,598.
Acceptance Rate 22%
Undergraduates 16,486 students
Tuition $20,109
#3 Best College for Bible
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Virginia Baptist College
4 Year
Fredericksburg, VA
Virginia Baptist College, located in Fredericksburg, VA has 18 students majoring in Bible. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 8 students
Tuition N/A
