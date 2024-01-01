Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biochemistry in Iowa

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in Iowa. We looked at 15 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in Iowa. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in Iowa. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Iowa. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in Iowa.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in Iowa

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in Iowa?

Cornell College is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Cornell College earned an average of $36,134 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in Iowa?

Iowa State University (ISU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,736 to attend Iowa State University (ISU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in Iowa?

Grinnell College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $46,990 to attend Grinnell College.

#1 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $36,134
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 42
Cornell College
4 Year
Mount Vernon, IA
Cornell College, located in Mount Vernon, IA has 42 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $36,134.
Acceptance Rate 70%
Undergraduates 213 students
Tuition $38,700
#2 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $33,565
Average Debt $19,813
Program Size 98
University of Iowa (UI)
4 Year
Iowa City, IA
University of Iowa (UI), located in Iowa City, IA has 98 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $33,565.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 6,835 students
Tuition $8,104
#3 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $32,119
Average Debt $24,250
Program Size 65
Iowa State University (ISU)
4 Year
Ames, IA
Iowa State University (ISU), located in Ames, IA has 65 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $32,119.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 7,860 students
Tuition $7,736
#4 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $28,598
Average Debt $26,949
Program Size 62
Drake University
4 Year
Des Moines, IA
Drake University , located in Des Moines, IA has 62 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $28,598.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 1,287 students
Tuition $33,696
#5 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $28,598
Average Debt $16,500
Program Size 60
Grinnell College
4 Year
Grinnell, IA
Grinnell College, located in Grinnell, IA has 60 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $28,598.
Acceptance Rate 25%
Undergraduates 396 students
Tuition $46,990
#6 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
University of Northern Iowa
4 Year
Cedar Falls, IA
University of Northern Iowa, located in Cedar Falls, IA has 22 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 80%
Undergraduates 2,579 students
Tuition $7,817
#7 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 19
Coe College
4 Year
Cedar Rapids, IA
Coe College, located in Cedar Rapids, IA has 19 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 316 students
Tuition $39,080
#8 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Central College
4 Year
Pella, IA
Central College, located in Pella, IA has 18 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 64%
Undergraduates 229 students
Tuition $33,345
#9 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Simpson College
4 Year
Indianola, IA
Simpson College, located in Indianola, IA has 18 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 89%
Undergraduates 444 students
Tuition $34,175
#10 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $21,751
Program Size 17
Loras College
4 Year
Dubuque, IA
Loras College, located in Dubuque, IA has 17 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 353 students
Tuition $30,628
#11 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 14
Wartburg College
4 Year
Waverly, IA
Wartburg College, located in Waverly, IA has 14 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 306 students
Tuition $37,190
#12 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Grand View University
4 Year
Des Moines, IA
Grand View University, located in Des Moines, IA has 6 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 98%
Undergraduates 542 students
Tuition $24,614
#13 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 6
Briar Cliff University
4 Year
Sioux City, IA
Briar Cliff University, located in Sioux City, IA has 6 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 248 students
Tuition $28,090
#14 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 4
Mount Mercy University
4 Year
Cedar Rapids, IA
Mount Mercy University, located in Cedar Rapids, IA has 4 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 557 students
Tuition $28,226
#15 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 2
Buena Vista University
4 Year
Storm Lake, IA
Buena Vista University, located in Storm Lake, IA has 2 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 68%
Undergraduates 742 students
Tuition $31,318
