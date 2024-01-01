Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biochemistry in Maryland

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in Maryland. We looked at 11 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in Maryland. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in Maryland. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Maryland. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in Maryland.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in Maryland

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in Maryland?

Towson University (TU) is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Towson University (TU) earned an average of $39,909 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in Maryland?

University of Maryland Eastern Shore is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,625 to attend University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in Maryland?

Johns Hopkins University (JHU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $48,710 to attend Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

#1 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $39,909
Average Debt $15,596
Program Size 53
Towson University (TU)
4 Year
Towson, MD
Towson University (TU), located in Towson, MD has 53 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $39,909.
Acceptance Rate 73%
Undergraduates 5,573 students
Tuition $9,182
#2 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $35,060
Average Debt $22,386
Program Size 146
University of Maryland-Baltimore County
4 Year
Baltimore, MD
University of Maryland-Baltimore County, located in Baltimore, MD has 146 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $35,060.
Acceptance Rate 59%
Undergraduates 3,190 students
Tuition $11,006
#3 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $34,704
Average Debt $14,895
Program Size 120
University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)
4 Year
College Park, MD
University of Maryland-College Park (UMD), located in College Park, MD has 120 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $34,704.
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 10,196 students
Tuition $9,996
#4 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 26
Stevenson University
4 Year
Stevenson, MD
Stevenson University, located in Stevenson, MD has 26 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 60%
Undergraduates 1,058 students
Tuition $30,998
#5 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $14,627
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 33
Johns Hopkins University (JHU)
4 Year
Baltimore, MD
Johns Hopkins University (JHU), located in Baltimore, MD has 33 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $14,627.
Acceptance Rate 14%
Undergraduates 7,749 students
Tuition $48,710
#6 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 27
Mount St. Mary's University
4 Year
Emmitsburg, MD
Mount St. Mary's University, located in Emmitsburg, MD has 27 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 535 students
Tuition N/A
#7 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 26
St. Mary's College of Maryland
4 Year
St. Mary's City, MD
St. Mary's College of Maryland, located in St. Mary's City, MD has 26 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 444 students
Tuition $13,895
#8 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Goucher College
4 Year
Baltimore, MD
Goucher College, located in Baltimore, MD has 16 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 408 students
Tuition $42,180
#9 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
United States Naval Academy
4 Year
Annapolis, MD
United States Naval Academy, located in Annapolis, MD has 8 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,058 students
Tuition N/A
#10 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 8
University of Maryland Eastern Shore
4 Year
Princess Anne, MD
University of Maryland Eastern Shore, located in Princess Anne, MD has 8 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 672 students
Tuition $7,625
#11 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 7
Hood College
4 Year
Frederick, MD
Hood College, located in Frederick, MD has 7 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 79%
Undergraduates 512 students
Tuition $35,150
