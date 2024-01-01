Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biochemistry in Minnesota

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in Minnesota. We looked at 15 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in Minnesota. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in Minnesota. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Minnesota. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in Minnesota.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in Minnesota

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in Minnesota?

Minnesota State University-Mankato is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Minnesota State University-Mankato earned an average of $33,993 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in Minnesota?

Saint Cloud State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,814 to attend Saint Cloud State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in Minnesota?

Gustavus Adolphus College is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $41,620 to attend Gustavus Adolphus College.

#1 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $24,250
Program Size 46
University of St Thomas
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
University of St Thomas, located in Saint Paul, MN has 46 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 2,641 students
Tuition $38,105
#2 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $33,993
Average Debt $23,746
Program Size 21
Minnesota State University-Mankato
4 Year
Mankato, MN
Minnesota State University-Mankato, located in Mankato, MN has 21 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $33,993.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 2,940 students
Tuition $7,836
#3 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $32,925
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
Saint Johns University
4 Year
Collegeville, MN
Saint Johns University, located in Collegeville, MN has 17 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $32,925.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 438 students
Tuition $40,226
#4 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $31,941
Average Debt $22,500
Program Size 109
University of Minnesota-Duluth
4 Year
Duluth, MN
University of Minnesota-Duluth, located in Duluth, MN has 109 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $31,941.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 2,013 students
Tuition $13,082
#5 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $30,771
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 24
Gustavus Adolphus College
4 Year
Saint Peter, MN
Gustavus Adolphus College, located in Saint Peter, MN has 24 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn $30,771.
Acceptance Rate 67%
Undergraduates 522 students
Tuition $41,620
#6 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary $29,141
Average Debt $18,568
Program Size 235
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
4 Year
Minneapolis, MN
Acceptance Rate 45%
Undergraduates 12,759 students
Tuition $13,790
#7 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 26
The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS)
4 Year
Duluth, MN
Acceptance Rate 61%
Undergraduates 1,367 students
Tuition $33,994
#8 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $22,045
Program Size 24
Bethel University (BU)
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 979 students
Tuition $34,140
#9 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota
4 Year
Winona, MN
Saint Mary's University of Minnesota, located in Winona, MN has 22 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 1,633 students
Tuition $31,335
#10 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 22
Minnesota State University Moorhead
4 Year
Moorhead, MN
Minnesota State University Moorhead, located in Moorhead, MN has 22 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 77%
Undergraduates 1,369 students
Tuition $8,096
#11 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
Saint Cloud State University
4 Year
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud State University, located in Saint Cloud, MN has 20 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 2,644 students
Tuition $7,814
#12 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 19
College of Saint Benedict
4 Year
Saint Joseph, MN
College of Saint Benedict, located in Saint Joseph, MN has 19 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 475 students
Tuition $40,846
#13 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 17
University of Northwestern-St Paul
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
University of Northwestern-St Paul, located in Saint Paul, MN has 17 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 675 students
Tuition $28,730
#14 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 13
Hamline University
4 Year
Saint Paul, MN
Hamline University, located in Saint Paul, MN has 13 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 72%
Undergraduates 940 students
Tuition $37,886
#15 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 1
Augsburg University
4 Year
Minneapolis, MN
Augsburg University, located in Minneapolis, MN has 1 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 916 students
Tuition N/A
