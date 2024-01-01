We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in Nebraska. We looked at 5 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in Nebraska. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in Nebraska. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Nebraska. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in Nebraska.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in Nebraska

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in Nebraska?

University of Nebraska-Lincoln is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Nebraska-Lincoln earned an average of $30,409 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in Nebraska?

Peru State College is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $6,816 to attend Peru State College.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in Nebraska?

Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $29,800 to attend Nebraska Wesleyan University (NWU).