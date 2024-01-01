We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in North Dakota. We looked at 3 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in North Dakota. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in North Dakota. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in North Dakota. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in North Dakota.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in North Dakota

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in North Dakota?

University of Jamestown is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from University of Jamestown earned an average of N/A 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in North Dakota?

University of North Dakota is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $7,965 to attend University of North Dakota.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in North Dakota?

University of Jamestown is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $19,870 to attend University of Jamestown.