For schools
2024 Best Colleges for Biochemistry in South Dakota

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biochemistry programs in South Dakota. We looked at 3 programs to put our Biochemistry rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biochemistry in South Dakota. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biochemistry is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biochemistry: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biochemistry in South Dakota. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biochemistry undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in South Dakota. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biochemistry degree in South Dakota.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biochemistry Majors in South Dakota

What is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry in South Dakota?

Augustana University is the best university for majoring in Biochemistry based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Augustana University earned an average of N/A 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry in South Dakota?

South Dakota State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $8,172 to attend South Dakota State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry in South Dakota?

Augustana University is the most expensive university for majoring in Biochemistry based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $30,090 to attend Augustana University.

#1 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 16
Augustana University
4 Year
Sioux Falls, SD
Augustana University, located in Sioux Falls, SD has 16 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 65%
Undergraduates 450 students
Tuition $30,090
#2 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 15
South Dakota State University
4 Year
Brookings, SD
South Dakota State University, located in Brookings, SD has 15 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 92%
Undergraduates 2,351 students
Tuition $8,172
#3 Best College for Biochemistry
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 12
Dakota Wesleyan University
4 Year
Mitchell, SD
Dakota Wesleyan University, located in Mitchell, SD has 12 students majoring in Biochemistry. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 74%
Undergraduates 238 students
Tuition $24,800
