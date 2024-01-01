We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Bioinformatics programs in New Jersey. We looked at 6 programs to put our Bioinformatics rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Bioinformatics in New Jersey. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Bioinformatics is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Bioinformatics: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Bioinformatics in New Jersey. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Bioinformatics undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in New Jersey. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Bioinformatics degree in New Jersey.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Bioinformatics Majors in New Jersey

What is the best university for majoring in Bioinformatics in New Jersey?

Rowan University is the best university for majoring in Bioinformatics based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Rowan University earned an average of N/A 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Bioinformatics in New Jersey?

Rowan University is the cheapest university for majoring in Bioinformatics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $12,864 to attend Rowan University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Bioinformatics in New Jersey?

Stevens Institute of Technology is the most expensive university for majoring in Bioinformatics based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $47,190 to attend Stevens Institute of Technology.