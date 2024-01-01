We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biological Science programs in Ohio. We looked at 4 programs to put our Biological Science rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biological Science in Ohio. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biological Science is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biological Science: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biological Science in Ohio. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biological Science undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Ohio. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biological Science degree in Ohio.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biological Science Majors in Ohio

What is the best university for majoring in Biological Science in Ohio?

Capital University is the best university for majoring in Biological Science based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Capital University earned an average of N/A 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biological Science in Ohio?

Kent State University at Kent (KSU) is the cheapest university for majoring in Biological Science based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $10,012 to attend Kent State University at Kent (KSU).

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biological Science in Ohio?

Xavier University is the most expensive university for majoring in Biological Science based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $35,080 to attend Xavier University.