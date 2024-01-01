We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Hawaii. We looked at 5 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Hawaii. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Hawaii. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Hawaii. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Hawaii.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Hawaii

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Hawaii?

Chaminade University of Honolulu is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Chaminade University of Honolulu earned an average of $36,134 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Hawaii?

Brigham Young University-Hawaii is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $5,100 to attend Brigham Young University-Hawaii.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Hawaii?

Hawaii Pacific University is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $22,440 to attend Hawaii Pacific University.