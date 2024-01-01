Sign Up
2024 Best Colleges for Biology in Kansas

We rigorously analyzed earnings after graduation, student loan debt, and a host of other variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Biology programs in Kansas. We looked at 23 programs to put our Biology rankings together to help you find the absolute best schools for Biology in Kansas. ... Read More

If you’re still wondering whether Biology is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Biology: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Biology in Kansas. Earnings are by no means the most important mark of success for a Biology undergraduate program, but it is a variable that is widely used across universities and colleges in Kansas. In addition to salary, we also provide average student loans metric and other admissions data points.

In addition, if you scroll all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Biology degree in Kansas.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Biology Majors in Kansas

What is the best university for majoring in Biology in Kansas?

Washburn University is the best university for majoring in Biology based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Washburn University earned an average of $39,585 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology in Kansas?

Fort Hays State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,654 to attend Fort Hays State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology in Kansas?

Baker University (BU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Biology based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $27,160 to attend Baker University (BU).

#1 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $39,585
Average Debt $23,763
Program Size 45
Washburn University
4 Year
Topeka, KS
Washburn University, located in Topeka, KS has 45 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $39,585.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,050 students
Tuition $6,350
#2 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $36,852
Average Debt $25,000
Program Size 37
Bethany College
4 Year
Lindsborg, KS
Bethany College, located in Lindsborg, KS has 37 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $36,852.
Acceptance Rate 99%
Undergraduates 134 students
Tuition $25,900
#3 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,284
Average Debt $20,169
Program Size 75
Fort Hays State University
4 Year
Hays, KS
Fort Hays State University, located in Hays, KS has 75 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,284.
Acceptance Rate 86%
Undergraduates 3,279 students
Tuition $4,654
#4 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $32,094
Average Debt $21,500
Program Size 178
Kansas State University (KSU)
4 Year
Manhattan, KS
Kansas State University (KSU), located in Manhattan, KS has 178 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $32,094.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 5,253 students
Tuition $9,350
#5 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $30,771
Average Debt $18,000
Program Size 46
Emporia State University
4 Year
Emporia, KS
Emporia State University, located in Emporia, KS has 46 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $30,771.
Acceptance Rate 87%
Undergraduates 1,432 students
Tuition $5,936
#6 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $30,186
Average Debt $23,380
Program Size 278
University of Kansas (UK)
4 Year
Lawrence, KS
University of Kansas (UK), located in Lawrence, KS has 278 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $30,186.
Acceptance Rate 93%
Undergraduates 6,510 students
Tuition $10,825
#7 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,064
Average Debt $23,266
Program Size 130
Wichita State University
4 Year
Wichita, KS
Wichita State University, located in Wichita, KS has 130 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,064.
Acceptance Rate 95%
Undergraduates 2,960 students
Tuition $7,528
#8 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $29,064
Average Debt $18,896
Program Size 116
Pittsburg State University
4 Year
Pittsburg, KS
Pittsburg State University, located in Pittsburg, KS has 116 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $29,064.
Acceptance Rate 81%
Undergraduates 1,667 students
Tuition $6,508
#9 Best College for Biology
Average Salary $22,420
Average Debt $22,623
Program Size 67
Newman University
4 Year
Wichita, KS
Newman University, located in Wichita, KS has 67 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn $22,420.
Acceptance Rate 56%
Undergraduates 495 students
Tuition $26,030
#10 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $19,568
Program Size 48
Cleveland University-Kansas City
4 Year
Overland Park, KS
Cleveland University-Kansas City, located in Overland Park, KS has 48 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 75%
Undergraduates 92 students
Tuition $9,120
#11 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 45
Benedictine College
4 Year
Atchison, KS
Benedictine College, located in Atchison, KS has 45 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 99%
Undergraduates 396 students
Tuition $26,200
#12 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt $21,500
Program Size 26
University of Saint Mary
4 Year
Leavenworth, KS
University of Saint Mary, located in Leavenworth, KS has 26 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 49%
Undergraduates 380 students
Tuition $25,620
#13 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 23
Southwestern College
4 Year
Winfield, KS
Southwestern College, located in Winfield, KS has 23 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 91%
Undergraduates 527 students
Tuition $25,946
#14 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 21
Sterling College
4 Year
Sterling, KS
Sterling College, located in Sterling, KS has 21 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 41%
Undergraduates 141 students
Tuition $22,950
#15 Best College for Biology
Average Salary N/A
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 18
Baker University (BU)
4 Year
Baldwin City, KS
Baker University (BU), located in Baldwin City, KS has 18 students majoring in Biology. On average, graduates earn N/A.
Acceptance Rate 82%
Undergraduates 846 students
Tuition $27,160
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved